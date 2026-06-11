MO DNR, EPA & Others Team Up For Air Quality Monitoring At World Cup Events

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it will be teaming up with the E.P.A and other federal, state and local agencies responsible for conducting air monitoring at the different Kansas City-area venues hosting the upcoming World Cup soccer matches, practices and related activities.

DNR Director Kurt Schaefer says the monitoring is a coordinated effort to protect the health and safety of all involved, including spectators, for the World Cup events being held in Missouri.

State-of-the-art monitoring instruments in strategic locations around the venues and, in the event that any particulate material or other hazardous substances are detected at levels of concern, the data will be sent to the effort’s partner entities for awareness and appropriate action.