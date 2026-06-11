Zoning Changes To Regulate Data Centers Head To Osage Beach BOA

It’ll now be up to the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen to officially approve, or disapprove, of zoning changes to be added to regulations should a future request come up in the future to locate a data center or colocation facility in the city.

Planner Cary Patterson explained during this week’s commission meeting that the two additions being recommended adds another step to the process to require any potential data center or collocation developers to issue the city an impact statement for final approval.

“As part of that impact statement, then they submit their findings and then the city can at that point review, or hire a professional company to review, those findings. And if all of those things are met to the city satisfaction, they’re in the appropriate zone and they meet the other requirements, then we can proceed with doing the building permit.”

The proposed additions to the zoning were approved in a 4-1 commission vote ad will now appear on next week’s agenda for the board of aldermen to consider.