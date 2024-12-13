MO Electoral College Will Meet Tuesday For Official Certification Of Votes

The Missouri Electoral College is set to meet next week to cast their votes for President and Vice-President of the United States.

The meeting and subsequent 10 electoral votes are bound by honor to the winners of the state’s popular vote.

Certificates of Ascertainment from the General Election were signed earlier this month by Governor Mike Parson and will be provided to the electors before they officially assign their votes for Donald Trump and JD Vance.

The meeting of the Missouri Electoral College will be next Tuesday afternoon in the State Capitol.