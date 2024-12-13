Over 260 Students Set To Graduate Friday At State Fair Community College

There will be plenty of pomp and circumstance tonight with some 264 students who have earned a total of 310 degrees and certifications being recognized during State Fair Community College’s fall commencement ceremony.

Donald Luper Junior, a distinguished educator and artist with State Fair for more than 30 years, will be the keynote speaker.

The State Fair graduates represent the campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Whiteman Air Force Base, Jefferson City and online programs.

The commencement ceremony starts at 6pm in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

State Fair will also be honoring those who passed the 2024 High School Equivalency exam during a 10:00 ceremony tomorrow morning in the Stauffacher Theater on the Sedalia campus.