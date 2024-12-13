Friday Sports Report Features Mizzou And KC Chiefs Action

Well, we told you earlier in the week of a major departure from the Mizzou football program, Williams Winery, the top player in the state and one of the top recruits in the country in the class of 2024.

Well, Winery has moved on to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, entering the transfer portal officially on Thursday, but had a Do Not Contact designation, which made it easy to figure out he had his mind made-up.

He still will have four years of eligibility left, but as one of the top edge rushers in the class of 2024, you would have to project you’ll eventually have his sights set on the NFL.

And that’s sooner probably rather than later on.

Now to the NFL, where the Kansas City Chiefs get set to take on the Cleveland Browns on the road Sunday.

Chiefs only a four and a half point favorite in this game despite Cleveland coming in with a record of 3 and 10.

Chiefs sport one of the best defenses in the NFL, 6 total defense, but their offense has struggled a little bit.

Just ranked in the middle of the pack #16 but Andy Reid, he’s had plenty of success against the Cleveland Browns.

In fact, he’s unbeaten in five tries since taking over as the Chiefs head coach.