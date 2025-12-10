MO Highway Patrol Trooper Charged with Alleged Rape

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper is facing a charge of second-degree rape filed in Howell County.

Reports indicate that the charge was filed on Tuesday in connection to an allegation that a West Plains woman was forced to have sex at her home with 27-year-old Ethan Minge despite the woman repeatedly saying “no” to Minge back in July of this year.

It’s further alleged that Minge sent the woman a text the following day acknowledging that she had told him no and apologized for what happened.

Minge has been released after posting a $10,000 cash-only bond.