Mexican National Pleads Guilty After Domestic Disturbance in Osage Beach

A Mexican National could be sentenced up to 15 years in federal prison without parole for a firearms offense and another two years for illegal reentry after pleading guilty to an incident which happened in Osage Beach.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 33-year-old Israel Ramirez-Jaramillo was engaged in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend on April 20th of this year at an Osage Beach apartment before he retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and discharged it into the air.

The firearm and loaded magazine were located in a toilet that Ramirez-Jaramillo was sitting on at the time.

Ramirez-Jaramillo entered his plea this week before Chief Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps, Junior.

The case was investigated by ICE and the Osage Beach Police Department.

Sentencing will be scheduled after completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.