MO House Debates Bill To Fund National Guard/HWP Troopers Dispatched To Southern Border

The Missouri House Representatives, on Tuesday, debated HB-2016 which, if ultimately passed, will fund the cost of the Missouri National Guard and Highway Patrol troopers dispatched to help secure the southern border in Texas.

Representative Bill Hardwick, a Republican from Dixon, says passage of the bill is a no-brainer.

“Do we appropriate money to pay the paid allowances to the Missouri National Guard at the border? I think the obvious answer is yes. I think it’s our obligation to defend our citizens, to support this effort, to make sure our Nation is secure and to make sure that the guardsmen, soldiers and highway patrolman that we send to the border….are paid and resourced appropriately.”

It’s estimated over the past few years that fentanyl…with most of it coming into the country at our southern border…is killing over 100,000 Americans every year.

House Bill 20-16 still needs a roll call vote before proceeding to the Senate for more debate.