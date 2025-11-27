MO Realtor Report Shows Everything Is Rising Still

Missouri REALTORS has released its monthly real estate market report for October showing that 6,636 residential properties were sold.

The same report also reflects that the median sales price increased by six-percent while the average residential sales price increased by 7.5 percent…both compared to last year.

The total dollar volume also increased…11.2 percent in October compared to last year and by 17.9 percent compared to September.

Over $2.27 billion dollars were generated in October compared to $2 billion dollars for the same period last year.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate in October 2025 was 6.17 percent and, as of November 20, up to 6.26 percent.

See the full report below:

Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share with you a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for October 2025.

Missouri REALTORS® sold 6,636 residential properties in October. The median sales price increased by 6 percent compared to last year, coming in at $283,975. The average residential sale price also increased 7.5 percent from last year to $342,467.

The total dollar volume increased by 11.2 percent in October compared to last year, and increased 17.9 percent compared to September. Over $2.27 billion dollars was generated in October compared to $2 billion dollars for the same period last year.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reported the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate in October 2025 was 6.17 percent. As of November 20, 2025, that rate was 6.26 percent.

Visit Missouri REALTORS® Market Statistics to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information.

# # #

Founded in 1936, Missouri REALTORS® is the largest trade association in the state serving over 25,000 members. As members of organized real estate, REALTORS® subscribe to a strict code of ethics and have access to numerous services and programs to enhance their professionalism within the real estate industry. Through collective strength, influence, and professionalism, Missouri REALTORS® unite to advocate for real property rights in Missouri, deliver comprehensive risk management programs and services, connect members through various media and events and deliver association management services.