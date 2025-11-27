SBFD Puts New Brush Truck into Service

A new brush truck has been placed into service by the Sunrise Beach Fire District.

Chief Joseph LaPlant says Brush-26 is a unit that features a 300-gallon water tank, a pump, hand tools, EMS equipment, an AED and two self-contained breathing apparatus.

Brush-26, which was earmarked for vehicle replacement in the district’s General Revenue Budget, was purchased for around $105,000…less than half of what a similar new unit would run due, in part, to district personnel doing some of the labor equipping the unit.

The brush truck will also run EMS calls saving on maintenance and fuel costs of full-size trucks and be able to accommodate up to four firefighters for a quicker initial response to structure fires.

The unit will run out of Station-2 in the TT area.