MO Right To Life Planning A Meeting In Sunrise Beach

The Missouri Right to Life Lake of the Ozarks Chapter will be getting together shortly to promote passage of the new Amendment-3 which is being considered a fix to the 2024 version.

The meeting is being held at the Sunrise Bible Church in Sunrise Beach starting at tonight with Bonnie Defendorf, Missouri Right to Life Director, to be the featured speaker.

Other topics, such as educational outreaches planned for lake area fairs and festivals, will also be discussed during the meeting.