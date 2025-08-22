Sentencing Date Set For Ike Skelton’s Plea Deal Over Flock Camera Removal

As it stands right now, Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton will next appear in court for his sentencing in connection to removing a Flock License Plate Reader from along Route-54 west of Camdenton.

A preliminary hearing on the felony charges of stealing and tampering with service of utility plus a misdemeanor for obstructing government operations was canceled when it was reported that Skelton had accepted a plea offer from the state.

Details of the plea are not being made public at this time.

Presiding over the sentencing, now set for the afternoon of September 15th, will be Moniteau County Judge Aaron John Martin.