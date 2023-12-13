MO Secretary Of State Says There’s A Battle Underway For The Southern Border & Funding For Other Nations

Not only do concerns continue to be raised about the U.S. funding billions of dollars more to the Ukraine and Israel, but objections to not securing the southern border seem to be getting louder.

“It’s amazing that we have a president that’s willing to spend billions of dollars for other countries, but just won’t close the border to protect U.S. citizens,” says Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, “It’s not Republicans that are holding up the funds for other countries. It’s the president of the United States who’s refusing to protect Americans.”

Ashcroft speaking on KRMS Radio and TV.

With only a week to go before Congress is scheduled to adjourn for the year, the White House…according to reports…is trying to come up with a significant compromise on the southern border in return for more funding to be released for the Ukraine and Israel.