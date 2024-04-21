MO Senate Looking At Bills Affecting Cursive In Schools & Water And Sewer Billings

In addition to more House bills coming up in the Missouri Senate, committee hearings also continue.

Senator Curtis Trent of Battlefield sponsors Senate Bill 1462.

He tells the Missouri Senate Select Committee on Empowering Missouri Parents and Children, which he chairs, this legislation would require school districts and charter schools to provide instruction in cursive writing…

“Handwriting is something that I believe strongly in as a method of education.”

The Missouri Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment Committee hears Senate Bill 1471.

Senator McCreery is the sponsor.

She tells the panel this measure would create provisions relating to certain types of billing for water or sewer services…

“A great example of that, an apartment complex owner needs a way to bill the rentors for the water and sewer usage.”

Both of these proposals await final committee action.

There are now four weeks left in session.