Crocker Man Killed In HWY 17 Car Crash

One person is dead and three others seriously hurt following a two-vehicle accident around 7:45 Thursday night on Hwy-17 two miles north of Waynesville in Pulaski County.

The highway patrol says the van driven by 58-year-old Gregory Korando, of Crocker, crossed over the center striking a Jeep driven by 33-year-old Ivette Manley, of Fort Leonard Wood.

Korando was pronounced dead at the scene while Manley and two juvenile girls ages 10 and 11 were seriously hurt.

They were taken to hospitals in Rolla and Springfield.

All four were wearing seat belts.