Missouri AG Puts Kansas City Mayor On Notice Over Illegal Aliens Comments

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is putting Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on notice that knowingly transporting illegal aliens in the State of Missouri is a felony crime.

In the letter written to Lucas, Bailey says a recent social media post by Lucas encouraging illegals to come to Missouri is “wildly irresponsible” and potentially comes at great expense to Missouri taxpayers, residents and business owners.

Bailey further says, to Lucas, that he’s invited to instead actively seek to protect the state rather than undermining the rule of law.

The full letter from Bailey to Lucas can be found on the A-G’s website.