MO Senator Josh Hawley Speaks Out About Pelosi/McConnell

Nancy Pelosi set to step down as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and away from any leadership role in Congress.

Count Missouri Senior Senator, Josh Hawley as one of those who is happy to see her go.

Hawley is glad to see the Republicans with a House Majority and he says he hopes his party is ready to govern.

Hawley expressed disappointment that the Senate has, once again, voted to maintain Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell as Minority Leader.

Hawley was a supporter of Florida Senator, Rick Scott.