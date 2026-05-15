Fri. May 15th, 2026

 

Moberly Man Facing Charges In Alleged Carjacking At Jeff City Airport

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Friday, May 15th, 2026

A Moberly man, just recently out of prison for first-degree robbery and on a pretrial bond in a separate case for committing violence to a corrections employee, now faces more trouble after being indicted for an alleged carjacking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says, on April 28th, that 28-year-old Brian Nicholas Koch abandoned his damaged vehicle at Jefferson City Memorial Airport in Callaway County before approaching another occupied vehicle with a starter pistol and a large machete in a failed attempt to steal the vehicle.

The victim was able to safely drive away and Koch was taken into custody just a short time later.

The case is being investigated by JC police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Friday, May 15th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony