Moberly Man Facing Charges In Alleged Carjacking At Jeff City Airport

A Moberly man, just recently out of prison for first-degree robbery and on a pretrial bond in a separate case for committing violence to a corrections employee, now faces more trouble after being indicted for an alleged carjacking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says, on April 28th, that 28-year-old Brian Nicholas Koch abandoned his damaged vehicle at Jefferson City Memorial Airport in Callaway County before approaching another occupied vehicle with a starter pistol and a large machete in a failed attempt to steal the vehicle.

The victim was able to safely drive away and Koch was taken into custody just a short time later.

The case is being investigated by JC police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.