NFL Schedule Out – KC Chiefs Set To Open At Home For Monday Night Football

Well, we were getting information trickling out throughout the week, but now the full NFL schedule is out and the Kansas City Chiefs opening up at home.

On Monday Night Football September the 14th it will be Chiefs and Broncos from Arrowhead and then the next week back on in prime time, also in Kansas City Chiefs and Colts Sunday Night Football.

Other special games or prime time games.

Sunday Night Football Week 7 at the Seattle Seahawks, Thanksgiving night Chiefs go to Buffalo.

Could be a cold one against the Bills as you have your Turkey and mashed potatoes.

Very next week, Chiefs back on Thursday Night Football, this one at the LA Rams.

It’s part of a three-game road trip capped off Week 14 at the Cincinnati Bengals and then the following week, the Chiefs will take on the New England Patriots at home on Monday Night Football.

The last two weeks, Chargers and Raiders.

Those games could be flexed into different starting times.