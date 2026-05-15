Nuclear Energy Task Force Completes First Meeting

The future of nuclear energy was one of the main topics of discussion this week in Jefferson City when Governor Mike Kehoe joined the Department of Natural Resources to kick off the Missouri Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force.

The task force was established by an Executive Order and is charged with evaluating and guiding the state’s strategic approach to nuclear energy development. The order further confirms Missouri’s role in advancing nuclear energy as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the state’s energy reliability, affordability and long-term economic growth.

More information about the Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force, which includes Julie Carter of Lake Ozark, can be found on the DNR’s website.