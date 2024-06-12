MODOT Asks Residents To “Double Check” Your Load Before Hitting The Highway

With trash and other stuff becoming more of a problem on lake area highways and bi-ways, the department of transportation is sending out a friendly reminder if you are hauling stuff to make sure it’s being done the right way.

“If you’re traveling in the area, and you’ve got loose items in the back of your pickup…especially mattresses. They’re a common topic item that seems to depart often from your vehicle…just make sure it’s secured before driving down the highway.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says, despite the forecast calling for dry and sunny conditions, you still need to be careful because of some damaged roadways around the region.

“We have a number of roads closed in Laclede and Dallas, and as you head towards Springfield…there too are a number of roads that were impacted by heavy rainfall.”

When in doubt, Roeger goes on to say that MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map can also be used to show where road closures are due to flooding and other damage