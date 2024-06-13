Mizzou Gets Schedule For Football Games In 2024-2025

Well, we told you to expect some SEC scheduling news as we got into the middle of June, and we’ve got it.

And for the Missouri Tigers, they’ll have games scattered all over a Saturday, be it in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

Again, we knew Murray State, Thursday, August 29th, 7 p.m.

The following Saturday, Buffalo, 6 o’clock start in Columbia.

And then September the 14th, 11.45 against Boston College.

But the SEC opener we now know is a flex game against Vanderbilt.

That means it could kick off in the afternoon, which would consist of 2.30 to 3.30, or in the evening, 6 or 7 o’clock.

Texas A&M, that will be an 11 a.m. kickoff on October the 5th against Auburn, that will be a morning kickoff, an early kickoff on October the 19th in Columbia.

The Alabama game down in Tuscaloosa, it’ll be a flex game either in the afternoon or evening home against Oklahoma, another flex in the afternoon or the evening.

And then the next three at South Carolina, at Mississippi State, and then home against Arkansas, Thanksgiving weekend.

And all of those will be afternoon kickoffs for the Tigers.

And another recruit for Coach Eli Drinkwood’s three-star safety, Dylan Williams, committing to the Tigers out of the state of Alabama