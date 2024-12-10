Osage Beach Moves Christmas Displays From City Park To The Parkway

If some of your holiday plans include going to Osage Beach City Park to look at Christmas lights, you can save a little time and, instead, just drive up and down the parkway.

Mayor Michael Harmison says, after years of lighting up the park for Christmas, the city ran into a couple problems which prompted a change of plans.

“There were some problems with electricity, and a lot of the displays were old and especially when they got wet or damp, frozen, they had to cancel literally at the spur of the moment two or three times because we couldn’t get it to work. So we had a decision to make whether to spend a bunch of money or let’s try putting them up and down the Parkway and see what people think of that.”

The lights along the parkway have been lit up at night now for a few weeks and provides a pretty good compliment to the city’s “Santa at City Hall” events that started last week.

This Thursday and next will be the final two nights for kids of all ages to meet up with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Osage Beach City Hall before the big day arrives in just a couple weeks on the 25th.