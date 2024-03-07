MODOT Finishing Up Projects In Miller County This Week

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Central District reports a couple of projects where motorists should be ready for delays and possible delays for the rest of the week in Miller County.

Sidewalk and A-D-A improvements are scheduled, according to MoDOT’s website, along Route-CC south and north stretching from Court Street to Route-52. That’s a project where delays should be expected with the work to be done, if it’s not already, by 4:00 this Friday afternoon..

The news is a little better for motorists along Route-42 from the Cemetery Road area to Airport Road where a culvert replacement was scheduled. MoDOT says, for that project, delays are possible.

That project, if not done already, should be finished up by 1:30 on Friday afternoon.