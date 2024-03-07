School Of The Osage Board Meeting Set For Friday Morning

Officials from School of the Osage have announced special open and closed sessions of the board of education.

In addition to regular business, under new business, the board will consider employee insurance and benefit renewal, and salary schedules for the 2024-25 school year.

The closed session is expected to deal with personnel and records which are protected under the law from disclosure.

The Osage Board of Education special sessions, Friday morning, will begin at 8:30 in the high school field house.

The sessions will also be live streamed at http://osageschools.org/live