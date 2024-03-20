MODOT Prepares For Takeover Of Toll Bridge – Expects To Tear Down Toll Booth Later

There’s light at the end of the tunnel as far as paying to cross the Lake of the Ozarks Community Toll Bridge.

The public-private partnership is scheduled to come to an end with the final days of paying a toll to be on April 30th.

At that time, responsibility for the bridge will then be turned over to MoDOT.

When that happens, according to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, don’t look for the toll booth to disappear right away.

“Here in just a few weeks, we’re going to utilize the outside lanes. We’re going to barricade off that interior 3rd lane there in the middle, and utilize the outside lanes. The gates will be open….so just get through there cautiously and safely, and just keep going.”

A contractor for MoDOT will ultimately be responsible getting rid of the toll booths.