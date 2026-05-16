MODOT Preparing For Mowing Season With Projects Throughout The Week

Motorists are being urged to use caution around the lake area as the first round of the 2026 mowing season is officially underway for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

That’s according to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who also says work crews will hit the major roadways first.

“You can expect to see some tractors out there on Highway 5, Highway 7, Highway 54…around the lake area while we’re trying to to keep the grass maintained and and mowed and cleared. So just a heads up that if you see a a warning vehicle for the mowing operation, please slow down, move over, give us a little bit of room.”

Roeger also says the work, weather permitting, is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Roeger also cautions, starting the week of Memorial Day, that crews are expected to start some re-surfacing and re-paving work on the roadways leading into the state park which includes the areas of PB-1 and PB-2.

That work is also weather permitting.