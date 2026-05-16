5-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Fishing in Northeast Missouri

Tragedy Friday afternoon in northeast Missouri when a 5-year-old boy from Arbela was fishing on a private dock and drowned after he fell into the water.

The highway patrol says it happened north of Granger in Scotland County.

A witness was also unable to swim and ran to get help.

Dragging operations conducted by the highway patrol and conservation officials were able to locate the boy who was pronounced dead on the scene about hours later.

The youngster was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.