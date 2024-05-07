MODOT Projects Take A “Step Back” Due To Contractor & Weather Delays

Some planned roadway projects in the lake area by contractors for MoDOT will take a back seat for now because of a trickle-down effect after weather delays on other projects.

“In Benton County, Route 7….this is the resurfacing job from Greenview….to almost to Warsaw….to HWY 65. The start date was anticipated to be a week from today (Monday), unfortunately some contractor delays on other projects” says MODOT Central District Engineer Danny Roeger, “Now they’re going to mobilize in on May 20th. So, we’ve got two weeks before the traffic impact on HWY 7 North out of Camdenton.”

In the meantime, the project near and on the Grand Glaize bridges did begin on Monday as planned. Ramp closures and single-lane traffic can be expected while that work is done.

It should be done by the middle of next week when the work will then shift to the 54-Niangua Bridge west of Camdenton.