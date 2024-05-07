Severe Storms Set For The Lake Area Again On Wednesday

Coming on the heels of some severe weather hitting parts of the lake area during the overnight hours Tuesday morning, what could be another rough weather day is being forecasted for Wednesday morning.

“Most of the Severe stuff coming in tomorrow will be during the day, which is good,” says Weatherology Meteorologist Cara Foster, “We don’t need anything nocturnal…nocturnal storms are very scary, especially when we have more of an enhanced risk of severe weather throughout the area.”

She says that all modes, once again, will be possible…with large hail being the main threat…”Mainly going to be some winds, some hail and also some Tornadoes are possible throughout most of the state.”

From the NWS:

Additional strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Exact hazards remains in question, but very large hail, damaging, and tornadoes are all possible. SPC has an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) for most of the area.