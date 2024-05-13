MODOT Roadwork For The Week Of May 13th Across The Lake Region

If you’re doing driving this week, be on the lookout for some road closures affecting portions of the Lake Region.

In Camden County, MODOT says they’ll be working on pavement repair for HWY 54, including the ongoing painting project at the Grand Glaize Arm that was delayed due to weather. Ramp closures are possible. Patching work also continues on Route EE between Genese Point RD to HWY 7 and Route O from HWY 54 to Teer Road.

In Miller County patching work is ongoing for Route A between HWY 42 and HWY 17.

Over in Laclede County, MODOT is doing pavement repair on Route O from Route AD to Z and culvert pipe work on Routes F and BB.

In Pulaski County, MODOT is doing shoulder work on Interstate 44 at mile marker 159. There also doing a bridge rehabilitation at Roubidoux Creek and the Big Piney River Bridge.

That’s in addition to a resurfacing project on Route 133 from HWY 63 in Westphalia to HWY 17 in Crocker.

For more roadwork information check out MODOT’s website: https://www.modot.org/search/work-zones?f%5B0%5D=district%3A241