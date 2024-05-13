Royals & Cardinals Win In Weekend Games

Seth Lugo was dominant in a Royals 4-2 win over the Angels yesterday in Anaheim.

Listen to these numbers for Lugo.

Eight innings of work, just one run, struck out 12, didn’t walk a batter, and only allowed five hits.

James McArthur would come on for his ninth save, but for Lugo on the fast track to baseball’s all-star game, he’s now 6-1, his ERA 1.66

Big hits in the ball game by Freddie Firmine and Hunter Renfroe, who’s really struggled at the plate this year, but he goes up against his old teammates in the Angels and drives in two in a two-for-four day.

Royals right now tied with the Twins, just a half game behind Cleveland for first place in the American League Central Division.

That’s the last thing the Cardinals are thinking about right now, that being first place, but they did snap a long losing streak yesterday in a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

And Paul Goldschmidt, who was in a huge slump, a week’s long slump, homered yesterday, a big day at the plate in a 4-3 Cardinals win.

Miles Michaelis, the victor, he’s now 3-5, and Ryan Helsley, this guy has been dominant for the Birds, even though he hadn’t pitched in about a week, picks up his 12th save on the year.