MODOT Says Roadwork Mostly Complete – Shouldn’t Affect Travel To State Fair

With just about two-and-a-half weeks to go before the curtain opens on this year’s Missouri State Fair, fairgoers are being cautioned to check their planned routes of travel before heading out.

However, according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, it should be clear sailing for those going to the fair from the lake area.

“The asphalt work is complete on Route 7, so should be no impact there. The work on Highway 52 resurfacing from essentially Stover to Cole Camp, the asphalt work there is also complete for the year. So any primary route that you could take to Sedalia to participate at the State Fair should be unimpacted if you’re commuting from Lake of the Ozarks.”

The state fair, in Sedalia, officially opens on Thursday, August 8th, and will close on Sunday, the 18th.