MODOT Says Toll Bridge Is Actually Going To Be Free Soon – No Joke

For those who still don’t believe the Community Bridge will stop taking tolls at the end of this month, you have only a little more than a week before the proof will be right before your eyes.

“I’ve got a couple of message boards out trying to alert drivers…but on Tuesday April 30th, at approximately at noon…the toll gates will be lifted. Actually, they’re going to be removed entirely.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says, while the gates may be gone, it’ll still be until September, or so, for the actual toll booths to be removed.

In the meantime after the gates are removed, traffic in each direction will be directed around the empty toll booths.