Last Minute Catch Pushes Shane Tinsley To Big Bass Bash Win

The 2024 Spring Big Bass Bash tournament at Lake of the Ozarks comes to an end with plenty of suspense and drama over the weekend.

The suspense started Saturday when Andy Ladenberger caught a 7.42 pound bass during just the second two-hour time period weighing it in at Alhonna Resort.

That would remain the $100,000 fish until the final two-hour period on Sunday when Shane Tinsley landed a 7.63 pound bass weighing it in, also, at Alhonna to pocket the $100,000 for the biggest fish of the amateur tournament.

Ladenberger finished second which was worth $20,000. Jason Rehg pocketed $10,000 for his third-place bass which was 7.26 pounds…just ahead of the 7.25 pound fish caught by Steven Reynolds which was still worth a pretty cool $5,000.

In the “Ladies Bonus” category…Debra Kloxin weighed in a 6.12 pounder at PB-2 followed by Stephanie Maddox with a 5.30 pounder weighed in at Red Oak Resort and a Selena Bulin with a 4.94 pounder weighed in at Alhonna.

Another Big Bass Bash at Lake of the Ozarks is set for October 5th-6th.