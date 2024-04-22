Camdenton Schools Working To Remedy Lead Issues In Water Fountains

The Camdenton R3 School District has sent out notifications to parents and patrons that steps have already been started to address elevated levels of lead discovered in the district’s drinking water.

A notice from Assistant Superintendent Mark Piper indicates that the district tested 403 water outlets over two days, February 23rd and 24th, which identified 46 outlets with lead levels above the 5-parts-per-billion concentration.

A remediation plan was implemented for those outlets which included drinking fountains, bottle fillers and sinks which have been secured and clearly marked as not to be used for drinking.

The goal, according to Piper, is to get the outlets back into compliance as defined by the Missouri “Get The Lead Out Of School Drinking Water Act” by August 1st.