MODOT To Start Winter Drills Throughout The Rest Of The Week

We may be expecting sunshine and, perhaps, low-to-mid 80’s all this week in the lake area but winter will be on the minds for MoDOT crews who are going to be put into motions.

“You will see our mode out plows across the state geared up with our RV beds, our plows attached and we’re going to be out practicing gearing up. We have a number of folks we’ll be assisting with winter operations this winter with not a whole lot of experience,” says Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger.

Roeger goes onto say that the number of unfilled MoDOT positions, as many as 1,000 over the past few years, has been cut down to about 300 and those with basic experience are being encouraged to apply for at least a winter job.