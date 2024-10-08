LOTO Water Safety Council To Meet And Review HWP’s Water Division Statistics For Newer Safety Measures

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council gets together next week to hear a presentation summarizing the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division’s statistics over recent years.

The presentation will be led by longtime water safety council member Glen Treankler with the focus to use the stats to help guide future activities to reduce the number of water-related accidents.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, the 15th, from 11:00-12:00 at the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting is open to the public.