MODOT Working To Lessen Work Zones Ahead Of School Starting Up

Parents of young drivers are being encouraged to remind their children about the rules of the road when it comes to navigating through construction zones.

MoDOT Central District Traffic Engineer Trent Brooks says, with the beginning of school just a week away, the department is doing its best to lessen those work zones.

“We’d like to be out of way or everybody when you get down to it. We’re working on the roads that people are traveling on. And so there will be some level of inconvenience whenever those sort of things are happening. But yeah, we hope to get those done and stuff before school starts, but then also like we’re working at night just because there is more traffic and during the days.”

The new school year in the lake area officially begins next Monday, the 18th, with doors opening to the students in the Eldon, Iberia, Richland, St. Elizabeth and Stoutland districts