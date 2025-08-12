Decision To Remove Fluoride In Osage Beach Tabled Due To DNR Requirements

One of the major topics of discussion over the next week and a half in Osage Beach could focus on whether the addition of fluoride into the city’s drinking water should be discontinued.

Mayor Michael Harmison, behind the effort, says it’s a growing trend not just in the U.S. but also in other countries.

“You’ve seen the state of Utah, you’ve seen the state of Florida banned the addition of fluoride in their water. Most of Europe has banned it. Japan has banned it, China has banned it, New Zealand. I can go on and on with the countries that have found that adding fluoride to the water system has caused adverse effects for thyroid diseases, IQ and children, neurological diseases and so forth.”

The board had been set to consider an ordinance last week to remove fluoride from the water system.

The ordinance was tabled due to a 90-day process required by the Department of Natural Resources and to allow for more discussion and, possibly, a public hearing on the issue.