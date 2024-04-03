More Details Released From Sunday’s Fatal Shooting In Osage Beach

Osage Beach police have identified the victim and released more details following a fatal shooting Sunday night in the area of the 1200 block of Passover Road.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says 22-year-old David Davis, of Eldon, and 32-year-old Michael Watwood, of Kaiser, were in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jetz when they were approached by 19-year-old Fernando Hutchinson, of Eldon, for what was thought to be the purchase of marijuana.

Hutchinson, who reportedly told others he was going to steal some marijuana, reached into the window to grab something and took off on foot.

He was chased by Davis and Watwood who split up before gunshots were fired with Davis being struck in the chest.

Davis died on Monday and Hutchinson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He’s being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.