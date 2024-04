It’s a victory for those trying to preserve and re-open the old Brumley Swinging Bridge in Miller County.

Bridge committee spokesperson Marlena Hatmaker says she’s excited about the bridge’s future.

“Thank you Miller County for seeing the need for the Brumley Swinging Bridge and as well as it’s important notoriety to our county and our city. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Voters approved the four-year tax on Tuesday by a 1,570 to 996 margin.