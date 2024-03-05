fbpx

More Details Released In Linn Creek Fire Over The Weekend

More information has been released following a late Sunday afternoon fire that destroyed one house in Linn Creek and was spreading through the brush putting other structures also in danger.

Osage Beach Chief Paul Berardi says the call was received to the area of Teal Lane off Y-Road with mutual aid being called in from the Mid-County and Lake Ozark districts while Sunrise Beach provided cover for Osage Beach.

Dry and windy conditions along with having to shuttle water to the scene made the situation more difficult to bring under control.

Fire crews were on the scene for about three hours to prevent it from re-igniting overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reporter Mike Anthony