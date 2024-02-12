More Details Released In Montreal Fire That Destroyed A Mobile Home & Nine Vehicles

More information is being released following a fire this week that destroyed or damaged two mobile homes and nine vehicles in the Montreal area.

The Osage Beach Fire District reports the initial call, just after 1:00pm Thursday, reported a vehicle fire near a structure in the area of A-Road and Hornet Lane.

When personnel arrived on the scene, the fire had already spread to two mobile homes, several other vehicles and nearby brush threatening other structures in the area. Water also had to be shuttled in from a nearby business.

Residents of one mobile home were able to escape and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. Mid-County, Lake Ozark and Sunrise Beach assisted at the scene while Rocky Mount provided coverage for Osage Beach.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three and a half hours and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.