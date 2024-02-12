Senator Bernskoetter Pushing Bill To Reduce Works Comp For Marijuana Users

If one lake area senator has his way, workers’ compensation benefits under certain circumstances would be reduced or eliminated for marijuana users.

Under current law, workers’ comp awards and benefits of an injured employee are reduced by 50% while death benefits are forfeited altogether if the employee is injured or killed after failing to obey an employer rule and the injury or death was sustained in conjunction with the use of alcohol or nonprescribed controlled drugs.

Senator Mike Bernskoetter want to expand those provisions to also include the use of marijuana.

Bernskoetter’s bill has been read twice and referred to the General laws Committee.

At the current time, however, it does not appear on the calendar for any further consideration.