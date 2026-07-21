More Rides Climb To The Sky With The Oasis At Lakeport Project

The future of the $500-million Oasis development in Osage Beach continues to be more visible with several rides already on site and more construction now showing for the rest of it.

Mayor Richard Ross says, while the current rides that are showing add to the anticipation, the real progress will be realized when the big wheel starts going up.

“We’re not too far. We’re getting closer to the whole 200 foot Ferris wheel, gondola, Ferris wheel. And when that goes up, she’ll really, that’ll be a stamp on it. You know that’ll be the statement when it goes up, and it should be up by the middle of September.”

At the current time, other projected dates for the overall project include the 12-ride amusement park being open to the public sometime next spring with the waterpark to open in October of next year and the 401-room Marriott and convention center now expected to be open during the spring of 2028.