Wed. Jul 22nd, 2026

 

Smithton Man Facing Charges Of Underage Enticement In Morgan County

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

A 35-year-old man from Smithton faces a charge of enticement or attempted enticement of a child under the of 17 in Morgan County.

The probable cause statement alleges that Trevor Monsees had been communicating with someone he thought was a 16-year-old female who was actually a decoy on Snapchat.

The probable cause also alleges that Monsees asked the decoy if birth control was wanted and if they could have sex, and that his phone contained several scantily clad images of females which he claimed not to have known about.

Monsees was booked into the Morgan County Jail and has since been released after a $150,000 bond was posted which also requires GPS monitoring and no contact with any minor child.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony