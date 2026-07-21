Camdenton Announces Soft and Grand Openings of New Community Center

The City of Camdenton has announced the long-awaited opening of the Community Center.

The city will host a soft opening next Monday, the 27th, which will include tours, being able to use the fitness equipment, meeting staff members, learning about membership options and asking any questions about programs and services being offered.

The center will be open all week from 8:00am until 12:00pm each day.

The Camdenton Community Center will then be open on Monday, August 3rd, with regular hours of operation from 6am-8pm Monday through Friday and 7am-7pm on Saturdays.

The official grand opening along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Wednesday, September 9th from 10am to 1pm.

More information about the community center is available by calling (573-346-2355, opt. 2) or on the city’s website (www.camdentoncity.com).