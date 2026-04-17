More Scamming Reported! Ignore Those DNR Text Messages….

And it must be that time of the month again.

Text messages are being reported again claiming to be from the Missouri Department of Revenue threatening legal action or worse if you fail to immediately pay for that traffic violation you probably don’t have.

The department will not send text messages and you can rest assured it’s just another scam attempt trying to grab your cash.

It’s suggested that you do not reply or respond in your own special way. You can, however, report the scam to local law enforcement to get it on the record.