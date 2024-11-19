More Than 70,000 Deer Harvested During Opening Weekend

Opening weekend of the November firearms deer season proved to be plentiful in the lake area and statewide.

Numbers provided by the Department of Conservation show that Benton County led the way with 569 bucks, 419 does and 88 button bucks for an opening weekend harvest of 1,076 deer.

In Morgan County…hunters took 472 bucks, 356 does and 88 button bucks for a total of 916.

In Camden County…hunters took 397 bucks, 246 does and 81 button bucks for a total of 724.

And in Miller County…hunters took 330 bucks, 215 does and 59 button bucks for a total of 604.

Statewide there were more than 43,000 bucks, 21,000 does and 5000 button bucks taken for a total of 70,157 with Franklin County leading the way with 1,657 deer.